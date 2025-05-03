Rock Springs Finishes Tournament Strong Against Green River After High-Scoring Weekend

ROCK SPRINGS — The Green River Lady Wolves and Rock Springs Lady Tigers capped off a high-scoring tournament weekend by facing each other Friday evening, with Rock Springs pulling out a 10-6 win over their Sweetwater County rivals.

The Lady Tigers ended the tournament 2-1, while Green River went 1-2, both showing flashes of power and patience at the plate.

Rock Springs Rallies Past Green River

In the final game of the tournament between the two squads, Rock Springs used a six-run third inning to take control after trailing 2-0. The big blow came from Kyndall Turnwall, who launched a three-run homer to center to highlight the comeback. Ruby Florencio added a two-run homer in the fifth, finishing with three RBIs, while Turnwall matched her total.

Rilynn Wester picked up the win for the Lady Tigers, striking out six and walking just one over six innings. Despite giving up eight hits and six runs (three earned), she kept her composure late as Green River tried to rally.

Green River opened the game with runs in the first two innings thanks to an error and a fielder’s choice from Jocelyn Shantz. The Wolves were led offensively by Haidyn Terry and Izzy Kelley, who each tallied two hits. Emma Rieck, Terry, Shantz, Kodi Allred, and Kelley all drove in a run.

Florencio’s three walks and Rock Springs’ 13 free passes as a team proved decisive.

Rock Springs Dominates Bison Behind Anderson, Florencio

Earlier Friday, the Lady Tigers overwhelmed Bison 16-0 in four innings. Tarin Anderson had a monster day, going 3-for-4 with a double and a two-run homer. Florencio also tallied three hits and drove in multiple runs, while Taylor Flores and Wester drove in three runs each.

Florencio also handled pitching duties, throwing four shutout innings and striking out eight while walking one. Rock Springs didn’t commit a single error in the game and racked up 15 hits.

Tigers Fall Short Against Laramie Despite Fifth-Inning Surge

In their tournament opener, Rock Springs fell 11-8 to Laramie. After falling behind 7-2, the Lady Tigers scored six runs in the fifth inning, with walks and singles from Kyndall Turnwall, Hadlee Miller, Marely Adams, and Teghan Stassinos fueling the surge.

Makyla Sweeney led the team with three RBIs despite going 1-for-4. Rilynn Wester took the loss, allowing 11 runs (seven earned) in 4.2 innings.

Green River Wins Big Over Bison With Shantz Leading the Way

Green River’s lone win came in dominant fashion against Bison, 14-3. Jocelyn Shantz went a perfect 3-for-3 with three singles, two stolen bases, and an RBI. The Wolves exploded for nine runs in the first inning, powered by Chacee Shiner’s two-run single and hits from the bottom of the order.

Emma Rieck, Ally White, and Shantz combined for seven of the Wolves’ 12 hits. Haidyn Terry earned the win, tossing two innings and allowing no earned runs. Hadlee Mortimer closed out the game with three innings of relief.

Wolves Outslugged by Laramie in 15-12 Shootout

In one of the weekend’s wildest games, Green River outhit Laramie 17-13 but still came up short in a 15-12 loss. The Lady Plainsmen struck early with a pair of multi-run innings, including a two-run homer by Rachael Dean in the fourth.

Kodi Allred hit a two-run homer for Green River in the fifth, and Rieck added an RBI single. Allred, White, and Terry each had three hits. Despite the offensive fireworks, the Wolves couldn’t overcome Laramie’s early lead. Terry pitched all seven innings in the loss.

Up Next

Rock Springs and Green River are scheduled to meet again Thursday. After a weekend that showcased offensive firepower from both dugouts, another high-scoring battle may be on deck.

Check out some photos from the Rock Springs vs Green River game below.