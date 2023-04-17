Rock Springs Fire Department Puts Out Vehicle Fire

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Fire Department (RSFD) responded to and extinguished a vehicle fire around noon today on Killpecker Drive.

According to the RSFD Chief Jim Wamsley was dispatched to Killpecker Drive for a report of a railcar on fire. The department responded with three apparatus and nine firefighters.

Upon arrival, an automobile was found burning in the salvage yard at 3209 Killpecker Drive. The fire was extinguished without incident.

The cause of the fire was determined to originate with burning operations being conducted in the salvage yard.