Rock Springs Fire Department Seeks Permission to Apply for $2.8 Million Grant

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Fire Department is seeking permission from the City of Rock Springs to apply for a $2.8 million grant to pay for nine firefighters.

According to a letter from RSFD Chief Jim Wamsley, the fire department would like to pursue the $2.8 million Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) grant through FEMA’s hiring program.

“This grant will provide reimbursement for the hiring of nine firefighters to include base salary and benefits for a period of three years. The award of this grant will allow the fire department to meet the minimum staffing recommended by the NFPA 1710 of four-person engine crews and a five person truck crew,” the letter states.

Even though the grant covers basic personnel costs and no grant match is required, there will be additional out-of-pocket costs.

The RSFD is also requesting permission to purchase a three-year, one-time payment plan from Stryker for the maintenance of their LifePak-15 defibrillators and LUCAS CPR devices.

Other Business

Under presentations, the Council is scheduled to hear and update from St. Christopher’s Highway and a 2022 annual report from Joint Powers Combined Communications.

To review the entire packet, click here. The Rock Springs City Council will meet on Tuesday, March 7, at 7 p.m. at the Rock Springs City Hall.