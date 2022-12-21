Rock Springs Fire Department to Use Safety Cloud® Alert System

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Fire Department (RSFD) will soon be able to send in-vehicle alert notifications to drivers through a new service on department apparatus. Safety Cloud by HAAS Alert sends real-time safety notifications, called digital alerts, to drivers approaching active emergency responders en-route or on-scene at an incident.

These alerts have been proven to protect first responders, improve compliance with Move Over laws, and reduce the likelihood of secondary collisions near roadside incidents. Adding this additional digital component to traditional lights and sirens can lower the risk of a collision by up to 90 percent. More than 16,000 collisions involving fire apparatus occur every year, making this a critical tool for keeping responders safe in the field.

Drivers can easily receive these alerts in a variety of ways; Safety Cloud alerts are delivered through popular navigation applications including Waze and Apple Maps, and directly in the infotainment screen of many newer-model Jeep, Ram, Chrysler, Dodge, and Alfa Romeo vehicles. Safety Cloud continues to bring new vehicles and navigation applications onto its platform, meaning more drivers will receive digital alerts in their vehicles in the months and years ahead.

“We’re happy to be able to add another level of protection for our firefighters so they can respond to incidents as safely as possible,” Chief Jim​ Wamsley said. “This service connects and protects our crews in the field and the drivers around them by giving motorists extra time to see us, slow down, and move over safely. As always, we appreciate Rock Springs drivers for watching out for us on the road and abiding by the laws that ensure we all get to our destinations safely.”