Rock Springs Firefighters to Host Toys for Kids Program

ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs Firefighters Local #1499 and the Rock Springs Fire Department will again host the Toys for Kids program in Rock Springs this year.

The program kicks off with the 34th annual Flaming Gorge Harley-Davidson Toy Run Nov. 10. The program is for children up to age 12 and gives the donated toys to children so they can receive a Christmas gift.

Firefighters have started accepting donations. New toys or cash donations and be dropped off at the RSFD Headquarters at 600 College Drive. They will be accepted until Dec. 6 at 5 p.m. Checks should be made out to Toys for Kids. Money can be submitted through Venmo account @IAFF1499.

Residents can apply to receive a toy by signing up for the giveaway through the Food Bank of Sweetwater County at 90 Center Street in Rock Springs. People can sign up from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 14 and 26. There will also be an online signup option available through Rock Springs Professional Firefighters Facebook page that will only be posted during physical signup times.

The giveaway takes place at the Washington Elementary School building at 625 Ahsay Street in Rock Springs Dec. 15 from 8 a.m. to noon.