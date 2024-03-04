Rock Springs Girls Punch Their Ticket to State

SWEETWATER COUNTY – The Rock Springs Lady Tigers are heading to state after claiming third place in the 4A West Regional Tournement in Green River. They face Sheridan next week for their first game of the State Championship Tournament.

The Lady Tigers locked in their trip to state during a win over the Lady Wolves this weekend at regionals. They won 40-34 and ended Green River’s season. Rock Springs then defeated Kelly Walsh 36-34 to claim the third seed while Kelly Walsh takes fourth. The other two 4A West girl teams who head to state next week are Cody who took first and won state last year, and Star Valley.

The Lady Tigers are the only Sweetwater County 4A team that heads to state this week as both GRHS teams fell as well as the RSHS boys.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Rock Springs High School sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

The 4A West boys that are heading to state this week are Jackson, Star Valley, Riverton, and Evanston. The are seeded first through fourth respectively.

The Lady Tigers are one of the better defensive teams out of the West and look to win their first state championship in over 30 years. The last time they won was back in 1992.

Check out below some pictures taken at the Rock Springs vs Green River game that qualified the Lady Tigers for state.