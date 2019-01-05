Rock Springs Girl’s Softball Kicks Off Registration and Tryouts in January

Rock Springs Girls Softball is starting up for the Spring and Summer season.
Find information on registration for ages 4-18!
Storm Softball
Rock Springs Girls Softball will be having their Storm Tryouts on January 6th at White Mountain Junior High School. Storm teams are our traveling teams that are committed to a higher caliber of dedication, travel and play.
Storm teams have age ranges from U8 (8 and under on Dec 31, 2018), U10, U12, U14, U16 and U18. If you are interested in making the commitment and trying out please attend the tryouts on January 6th at White Mountain JHS.
Ages U10 & U12 – 12 – 1 PM
Ages U14 and Older – 1 – 2 PM
Rock Springs Storm is open to all girls wishing to play competitive travel softball in the spring and summer of 2019.
Please attend the tryout if you are interested.
If you can’t make it, please contact Niki at (307) 389-9197 and let her know you will be unable to attend.
City League Program- Ages 4 – 18
Rock Springs Girls Softball is starting up for the Spring and Summer season. Registration for the summer league program is open to all girls in Sweetwater County between the ages of 4 and 18 (includes T-ball).
Practices will start in April and games begin in May thru June.
If you are interested in becoming a coach or sponsor please email us at:
See below for registration dates or register online.
Register Online Here -> https://www.teamapp.com
Online Registration Instructions:
In-Person
Saturday, January 12th Rock Springs Rec. Center 10:00 – 12:00 PM
Thursday, February 21st Rock Springs High School during RS vs GR games 5:30 – 7:30 PM
or find more information on our FACEBOOK PAGE.
Fees
T-Ball (Ages 4-6) – $40
Fastpitch (Ages 6-18, includes Rookies) $75
There will be a $10.00 late fee for any registration turned in after March 1st.
