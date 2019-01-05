Rock Springs Girl’s Softball Kicks Off Registration and Tryouts in January

Storm Softball

Rock Springs Girls Softball will be having their Storm Tryouts on January 6th at White Mountain Junior High School. Storm teams are our traveling teams that are committed to a higher caliber of dedication, travel and play.

Storm teams have age ranges from U8 (8 and under on Dec 31, 2018), U10, U12, U14, U16 and U18. If you are interested in making the commitment and trying out please attend the tryouts on January 6th at White Mountain JHS.

Ages U10 & U12 – 12 – 1 PM

Ages U14 and Older – 1 – 2 PM

Rock Springs Storm is open to all girls wishing to play competitive travel softball in the spring and summer of 2019.

Please attend the tryout if you are interested.

If you can’t make it, please contact Niki at (307) 389-9197 and let her know you will be unable to attend.