Rock Springs Girls Swimming Enters Season With Renewed Focus

Avery Otto at an away swimming meet during the 2024 season in Green River. SweetwaterNOW photo by Jayson Klepper

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs High School girls swim team is aiming to make every stroke count this season as it builds on a strong foundation of commitment, leadership and team culture.

Head coach Avery Otto said the Lady Tigers have taken a deliberate approach to preparing for 2025.

“We’re really excited about this season and the direction we’re headed,” Otto said. “As a team, we’ve taken time to set clear goals, both individual and collective, and our expectation is to hold ourselves accountable to those goals every day.”

Advertisement - Story continues below...

That focus, she said, is built around growth, consistency and team unity.

Rock Springs High School sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

“We’re focusing on growth, consistency, and showing up for one another,” she said. “Being one of the smallest 4A teams in the state means we have to make every swim count, and our athletes are embracing that challenge head-on.”

The Lady Tigers return a strong core of swimmers who have been working steadily since last season, including Kaylee Moore, who placed 5th at USA Swimming Summer State in the 100-meter breaststroke for the 15–16 age group.

Otto stated that Moore’s progress demonstrates the potential that arises when talent is paired with commitment. She also highlighted Zoe Schmidt, a returning state qualifier, for her consistency and leadership both in and out of the water. Additionally, she mentioned Abbi Scott and Aurora Baker as two individuals who have been training rigorously this summer, focusing on weightlifting, swimming, and exemplifying what true dedication looks like.

While the roster remains small, Otto said the underclassmen are already making an impression.

“We may be small in numbers, but our underclassmen have really stepped up,” she said. “Their dedication to offseason training has been incredible. They’re eager, coachable, and have brought a new energy to the team.”

Otto said that energy is helping build the team culture from the ground up. That culture has been fueled by consistent offseason opportunities.

“We’ve been offering open swims, and turnout has been great,” she said. “It’s encouraging to see so many athletes using every opportunity to improve.”

Many athletes, Otto noted, “have been hitting the weight room, training with club teams, or putting in extra work on their own.” She called that individual accountability a factor that is going to make a big difference for the Lady Tigers this season.

In addition, the program hosted club swim practices from April to July. “We had a great turnout from both our girls’ and boys’ swimmers across all age groups,” Otto said. “It’s been exciting to see that level of commitment and energy carry into our preseason.”

Breaststroke is expected to be one of the Lady Tigers’ best events, led by Moore. The team is also building depth in both their sprint and distance freestyle events, which Otto stated is really promising.

Our versatility will help us stay competitive in meets. Avery Otto

Compared to last season, Otto sees improvement in more than just skill.

“We’re still a younger team overall, and we’re still small compared to other programs across the state,” she said. “But we’re deeper than we were last year in terms of commitment and drive.”

She praised the returning swimmers for setting a strong example and noted that the younger athletes have embraced it early. This commitment, she added, has strengthened the team culture and generated a sense of momentum.

Keeping that momentum is a priority as the season wears on.

“We always come back to our goals and the expectations we’ve set as a team,” Otto said. “We reflect at the end of each practice, we set intentions before our meets, and we celebrate every improvement, big or small.”

Otto also praised the role parents play in the program’s success. “Our parents are amazing,” she said. “They go above and beyond to help with logistics, encourage their swimmers, and step up whenever we need them.”

That support extends to morale as well. “They’ve also been a huge help in organizing and planning fun team events that help build team spirit and keep things positive throughout the season,” she said.

Otto hopes the community will rally around the team during their lone home meet. “It would mean so much to have community members come out and support these athletes,” she said. “Our girls work hard day in and day out, and having people in the stands cheering them on would really lift them up. We’d love to see Rock Springs show up for them.”

As for her ultimate goal, Otto said it goes beyond times and results.

“At the end of the day, I want every swimmer to walk away feeling proud of their growth, knowing they did the best they could, and knowing they were part of something meaningful,” she said. “This team is about more than just times and finishes. It’s about learning how to work hard, persevere through challenging moments in practice or at meets, support one another, and rise to the challenge.”

She added, “If they leave the season more confident, more resilient, and more connected to their teammates, then we’ve done our job.”