Rock Springs Golf Sweeps Top Podium Spots at GRHS Tournament

SweetwaterNOW photo by Stephanie Peterson.

Boys Tournament Recap

Rock Springs continued their dominance in the boys’ division, led by:

  • T.J. Atkinson, who soared to a commanding 1st place with rounds of 71 and 69 for a total of 140.
  • Logan Freuler delivered a strong fourth-place with 151 (77 + 74), while Brenin Cross contributed a total of 166.
  • Green River’s top performer, Adam Robertson, secured 3rd place with a combined 145 (71 + 74), and teammates such as Roman Brown (162), Jacoby Bundy (183), and others helped shore up depth.

Girls Tournament Recap

The girls’ competition showcased strong performances from Rock Springs, with Green River also making its presence known:

SchoolPlayerDay OneDay TwoTotalPlacement
Rock SpringsAva Doerr97911881st among girls
Rock SpringsCambri Pedersen10496200Top-tier
Rock SpringsKaylee Coombs109107216Contributor
Rock SpringsJaeLynne Kim116109225Contributor
Green RiverBrooklyn Gomez157122279Contributor
Rock SpringsOlivia Goich106DQDQDisqualified

Highlights:

  • Ava Doerr (Rock Springs) led the field with a stellar 188 total, making her the unofficial girls’ champion of the Invitational.
  • Cambri Pedersen also turned in a solid performance with a 200 total, reinforcing Rock Springs’ strength.
  • Green River’s Brooklyn Gomez posted a 279, contributing to her school’s efforts despite a wider margin behind the leaders.

Combined Overview: Boys & Girls

Rock Springs delivered an outstanding all-around performance:

  • The boys were headlined by T.J. Atkinson’s winning rounds; Logan Freuler and Brenin Cross solidified depth.
  • The girls were led decisively by Ava Doerr, supported by Cambri Pedersen and others. An unfortunate disqualification of Olivia Goich underscores the ups and downs of tournament golf.

Green River, while not as dominant, still showed competitive presence:

  • In the boys’ field, Adam Robertson recaptured 3rd place, and role players like Roman Brown added depth.
  • In the girls’ side, Brooklyn Gomez contributed commendably, though trailing well behind Rock Springs’ front runners.

