Rock Springs Golf Sweeps Top Podium Spots at GRHS Tournament

Boys Tournament Recap
Rock Springs continued their dominance in the boys’ division, led by:
- T.J. Atkinson, who soared to a commanding 1st place with rounds of 71 and 69 for a total of 140.
- Logan Freuler delivered a strong fourth-place with 151 (77 + 74), while Brenin Cross contributed a total of 166.
- Green River’s top performer, Adam Robertson, secured 3rd place with a combined 145 (71 + 74), and teammates such as Roman Brown (162), Jacoby Bundy (183), and others helped shore up depth.
Girls Tournament Recap
The girls’ competition showcased strong performances from Rock Springs, with Green River also making its presence known:
|School
|Player
|Day One
|Day Two
|Total
|Placement
|Rock Springs
|Ava Doerr
|97
|91
|188
|1st among girls
|Rock Springs
|Cambri Pedersen
|104
|96
|200
|Top-tier
|Rock Springs
|Kaylee Coombs
|109
|107
|216
|Contributor
|Rock Springs
|JaeLynne Kim
|116
|109
|225
|Contributor
|Green River
|Brooklyn Gomez
|157
|122
|279
|Contributor
|Rock Springs
|Olivia Goich
|106
|DQ
|DQ
|Disqualified
Highlights:
- Ava Doerr (Rock Springs) led the field with a stellar 188 total, making her the unofficial girls’ champion of the Invitational.
- Cambri Pedersen also turned in a solid performance with a 200 total, reinforcing Rock Springs’ strength.
- Green River’s Brooklyn Gomez posted a 279, contributing to her school’s efforts despite a wider margin behind the leaders.
Combined Overview: Boys & Girls
Rock Springs delivered an outstanding all-around performance:
- The boys were headlined by T.J. Atkinson’s winning rounds; Logan Freuler and Brenin Cross solidified depth.
- The girls were led decisively by Ava Doerr, supported by Cambri Pedersen and others. An unfortunate disqualification of Olivia Goich underscores the ups and downs of tournament golf.
Green River, while not as dominant, still showed competitive presence:
- In the boys’ field, Adam Robertson recaptured 3rd place, and role players like Roman Brown added depth.
- In the girls’ side, Brooklyn Gomez contributed commendably, though trailing well behind Rock Springs’ front runners.