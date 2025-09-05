Rock Springs Golf Sweeps Top Podium Spots at GRHS Tournament

Boys Tournament Recap

Rock Springs continued their dominance in the boys’ division, led by:

T.J. Atkinson , who soared to a commanding 1st place with rounds of 71 and 69 for a total of 140 .

, who soared to a commanding with rounds of and for a . Logan Freuler delivered a strong fourth-place with 151 (77 + 74), while Brenin Cross contributed a total of 166 .

delivered a strong fourth-place with (77 + 74), while contributed a total of . Green River’s top performer, Adam Robertson, secured 3rd place with a combined 145 (71 + 74), and teammates such as Roman Brown (162), Jacoby Bundy (183), and others helped shore up depth.

Green River High School sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

Girls Tournament Recap

The girls’ competition showcased strong performances from Rock Springs, with Green River also making its presence known:

Advertisement - Story continues below...

School Player Day One Day Two Total Placement Rock Springs Ava Doerr 97 91 188 1st among girls Rock Springs Cambri Pedersen 104 96 200 Top-tier Rock Springs Kaylee Coombs 109 107 216 Contributor Rock Springs JaeLynne Kim 116 109 225 Contributor Green River Brooklyn Gomez 157 122 279 Contributor Rock Springs Olivia Goich 106 DQ DQ Disqualified

Highlights:

Ava Doerr (Rock Springs) led the field with a stellar 188 total , making her the unofficial girls’ champion of the Invitational.

led the field with a stellar , making her the unofficial girls’ champion of the Invitational. Cambri Pedersen also turned in a solid performance with a 200 total , reinforcing Rock Springs’ strength.

also turned in a solid performance with a , reinforcing Rock Springs’ strength. Green River’s Brooklyn Gomez posted a 279, contributing to her school’s efforts despite a wider margin behind the leaders.

Combined Overview: Boys & Girls

Rock Springs delivered an outstanding all-around performance:

The boys were headlined by T.J. Atkinson’s winning rounds ; Logan Freuler and Brenin Cross solidified depth.

; and solidified depth. The girls were led decisively by Ava Doerr, supported by Cambri Pedersen and others. An unfortunate disqualification of Olivia Goich underscores the ups and downs of tournament golf.

Green River, while not as dominant, still showed competitive presence: