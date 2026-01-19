Rock Springs, Green River Open Indoor Track Seasons at Snake River Invite

POCATELLO — Rock Springs High School and Green River High School opened their indoor track and field seasons Saturday, Jan. 17, by competing at the Snake River Invite at Idaho State University, facing teams from Utah, Idaho and Wyoming.

Several Rock Springs athletes finished among the top eight in their events, highlighted by strong performances in both track and field disciplines. In the boys’ 60-meter hurdles, Austin Pfiefer placed third with a time of 8.98 seconds. The boys’ 800-meter run saw William Maes finish seventh in 2 minutes, 14.48 seconds, while Jake Swensen followed closely in eighth at 2:14.79.

In the field events, Sergio Sisneros placed sixth in the high jump after clearing six feet, a mark that tied the Rock Springs boys’ indoor school record. Trace Walker earned a third-place finish in the pole vault with a clearance of 13 feet, 3 inches. Kaleb Praytor contributed two top-eight finishes, placing sixth in the long jump at 19 feet, 6 inches and fourth in the triple jump with a mark of 40 feet, 11.75 inches. Jackson Stewart added an eighth-place finish in the triple jump at 37 feet, 1 inch.

On the girls’ side, Tahlia Knudsen placed fifth in the 400 meters with a time of 1:04.59 and later finished seventh in the pole vault by clearing 8 feet, 4 inches. Stevie Miller earned an eighth-place finish in the 800 meters at 3:02.09. Cambry Costantino placed fourth in both the long jump and triple jump, recording marks of 14 feet, 10.25 inches and 31 feet, 5.5 inches, respectively. Brianna Dale finished third in the pole vault with a jump of 10 feet, 2 inches, setting a new Rock Springs indoor school record and surpassing the previous mark of 10 feet held by Ava Andrews.

Rock Springs head coach Casey Walker said the meet provided a strong starting point for the season.

“I was very pleased with our group in how they competed this first meet out. There was athletes from Utah, Idaho and Wyoming. We had several lifetime personal bests as well as a lot of athletes come close to or tie their previous personal bests. That is a great place to start your first meet of the season. With 82 athletes out I am excited to see how this group will improve over the course of this season,” Walker said.

Green River High School also recorded multiple top-eight finishes at the meet. In the boys’ shot put, Zeke Erdmann placed eighth with a throw of 38 feet. Erdmann also finished seventh in the boys’ weight throw at 32 feet, 4.5 inches, while Cooper Brownlee placed eighth at 31 feet, 8 inches. Jesse Kimble earned a fifth-place finish in the boys’ triple jump with a mark of 38 feet, 4.75 inches.

For the Green River girls, Amanda Davis placed sixth in the shot put with a throw of 32 feet, 4.5 inches and finished third in the weight throw at 35 feet, 3 inches.

Both programs will continue their indoor seasons with the goal of building on early-season performances as competition progresses.