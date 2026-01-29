Rock Springs, Green River Renew Rivalry in Annual Blood Drive Games

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Tigers will host the Green River Wolves this week as the longtime Sweetwater County rivals meet on the basketball court for the first time this season in the annual Blood Drive rivalry games, an event that blends one of Wyoming’s most intense high school rivalries with a community-wide cause.

Tip-off Friday is set for 5:30 p.m. for the girls, followed by the boys at 7:30 p.m. The games will be carried on two separate TRN Media broadcasts. Keith Trujillo will call the action on KZWB 97.9 FM for the Rock Springs Tigers, while Erick Pauley will provide play-by-play on KUGR 104.9 FM for Green River. Both broadcasts will air the same games, with different commentary. Fans can also watch the Tigers’ stream on SweetwaterNOW’s Facebook page, while the Wolves’ stream will be available on The Radio Network’s Facebook page.

The Blood Drive games have become a signature night on the local sports calendar, routinely drawing packed gyms and strong participation from both communities. Last season, the rivalry again delivered on atmosphere and impact, as a standing-room-only crowd watched the two schools split the varsity games while combining to donate 714 pints of blood. That total, up 35 pints from the previous year, was enough to help save more than 2,100 lives, with Green River narrowly winning the donation competition, 365-349.

The winner of the blood drive will be announced between the girls’ and boys’ games.

On the court last year in Green River, the Lady Wolves controlled the girls matchup from start to finish in a 65-31 win, while the Tigers pulled away in the boys game with a dominant third quarter to claim a 68-48 victory.

This year’s meeting shifts to Rock Springs, where the Tigers and Wolves will again battle in front of what is expected to be another large crowd. While wins and losses matter in the rivalry standings, the Blood Drive remains the centerpiece of the event, with students, families and community members on both sides working throughout the week to donate and encourage participation.

As the Tigers and Wolves tip off their first rivalry games of the season, the night will once again serve a dual purpose: renewing one of Wyoming’s fiercest high school basketball rivalries and uniting Sweetwater County around a cause that extends far beyond the gym.