Rock Springs, Green River Set for 4A State Indoor Track Championships

GILLETTE — Rock Springs and Green River will compete this week at the Wyoming High School Activities Association 4A State Indoor Track and Field Championships, scheduled for March 5-6 at the Campbell County Recreation Center Fieldhouse.

The two-day meet, hosted by the Wyoming High School Activities Association, will bring together 4A teams from across the state. Competition begins Thursday afternoon and concludes Friday with the awarding of team trophies following the final event.

Teams may participate in open track practice Wednesday from 6-9 p.m. Thursday features a coaches meeting at 12:30 p.m., with running events beginning at 2:30 p.m. Field events will start at 1:30 p.m., with finals conducted immediately after preliminaries.

Thursday’s schedule includes the sprint medley relay finals at 2:30 p.m., followed by the 3,200-meter run finals at 3:15 p.m. and the 400-meter finals at 4:15 p.m. The 55-meter hurdles and 55-meter dash preliminaries are set for 4:45 p.m. and 5:15 p.m., respectively. The 4×800-meter relay finals will begin at 5:45 p.m., with 200-meter dash preliminaries scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

Field events Thursday include the girls triple jump, boys long jump, girls pole vault and boys shot put at 1:30 p.m., with the boys high jump to follow the completion of the long jump.

Friday’s competition resumes with a coaches meeting at 7:30 a.m. Running finals begin at 9 a.m. with the 4×200-meter relay, followed by the 800-meter finals at 9:35 a.m. The 55-meter hurdles finals are set for 10:20 a.m., with the 55-meter dash finals at 10:45 a.m. The 200-meter dash finals will run at 11:10 a.m., followed by the 1,600-meter run at 11:45 a.m. The meet concludes with the 4×400-meter relay finals at 12:30 p.m.

Friday’s field events begin at 8:30 a.m. with the boys triple jump, girls long jump, boys pole vault and girls shot put. The girls high jump will follow the completion of the long jump.

Fans will be allowed into the facility beginning at 12:15 p.m. Thursday and 7:15 a.m. Friday. Medals will be presented throughout both days as events are completed, with team trophies awarded at the conclusion of the meet.

Rock Springs and Green River enter the state meet following a series of early-season competitions that have provided opportunities to post qualifying marks and gain experience against large fields. The state championships mark the culmination of the indoor season for both programs.