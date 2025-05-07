Rock Springs, Green River Set for Softball Showdown on Senior Night

ROCK SPRINGS — With playoff seeding on the line and a rivalry to renew, the Rock Springs Lady Tigers will host the Green River Lady Wolves in a conference and non-conference softball doubleheader Thursday, starting at 3:45 p.m. at the Wataha Sports Complex.

Catch all the action with TRN Media video streaming live to SweetwaterNOW’s Facebook Page with Keith Trujillo and Jayson Klepper on the call.

The opener will count toward 4A South Conference standings, while the second matchup will serve as a non-conference finale to the regular season. Adding to the occasion, Rock Springs High School will recognize its senior class between the two games.

Rock Springs (8-12-1 overall, 5-4 in conference play) sits fifth in the 4A South, just behind Laramie, which also holds a 5-4 conference record but owns the head-to-head tiebreaker. Green River (8-14, 3-6) currently sits sixth and a conference win would give them some room between Torinington, who is in seventh.

The Lady Tigers are looking to continue their win streak after winning their last two games during the Rock Springs Tournament last week, while the Lady Wolves aim to build on their good offensive streak.

First pitch for the conference game is scheduled for 3:45 p.m., with the non-conference rematch to follow.