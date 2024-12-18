Rock Springs’ Griffen Garner Signs with Blue Mountain Community College for Baseball

ROCK SPRINGS — Rock Springs High School’s standout athlete, Griffen Garner, has officially signed to play baseball at Blue Mountain Community College in Pendleton, Oregon. Garner, a senior pitcher and infielder for the Rock Springs Stallions, cited Blue Mountain’s strong pitching program and the opportunity to play alongside his older brother, Hudson Garner, as key factors in his decision.

“I really like it there, and their pitching program is really good,” Griffen said. “It will make me a better player and a better person.”

A right-handed pitcher who also thrives at third base, Garner is known for his ability to keep runs off the board, taking pride in his consistently low ERA. As he prepares for his senior season with the Stallions, he looks forward to continuing his development both on and off the field.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Rock Springs High School sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

The move to Blue Mountain will reunite Griffen with his brother Hudson, who is currently playing baseball for the Timberwolves. The chance to share the diamond with his sibling is a special bonus for the talented recruit.

Griffen also took a moment to thank his father, Jasson Garner, for his lifelong support and guidance.

“My dad has been my coach my entire life and got me to this point,” Griffen said.

In addition to his athletic pursuits, Griffen plans to major in business, a field that he believes will serve him well beyond the baseball diamond. He also offered advice for younger players aspiring to play at the next level.

“Put in the work because it’s hard to be seen in a state like Wyoming,” he said. “You really have to put yourself out there and put in the work.”

With his senior season still on the horizon, local fans will have one more opportunity to see the talented pitcher and infielder make his mark before taking his skills to the collegiate stage.

Check out some more photos from his signing below.