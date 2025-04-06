Rock Springs Hands Off Protests Draws Attention Saturday

Protesters hold signs up during the "Hands Off!" protest that took place in Rock Springs April 5.

ROCK SPRINGS ––A series of protests occurring throughout the country Saturday included one in Rock Springs.

More than 100 Sweetwater County residents took part in the “Hands Off!” Protest on Dewar Drive, with dozens of residents holding signs on both sides of the street near the intersection with Gateway Boulevard. The protests were initiated by several organizations throughout the county, with the Rock Springs protests being organized by 50501 Wyoming. Julie Smith, the Rock Springs volunteer representative for 50501 Wyoming, wrote in a letter to SweetwaterNOW that 50501 Wyoming is a bipartisan group that has grown concerned with actions made by Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), as well as other issues such as aggression shown by the U.S. towards Canada and Greenland, the government’s treatment of legal immigrants, and an apparent trade war being initiated by President Donald Trump. There are local issues fueling the protests as well.

“One of the issues that was being discussed during today’s demonstration was the closure of the Green River Wyoming’s MSHA office, by DOGE, and how that will affect the mining community in this area,” Smith wrote.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Among those attending was Rock Springs resident Keri Wiggins, who came out to voice her opposition of Musk and Trump.

“I’m just sick of Donald Trump and Elon Musk thinking they have a clue about the law,” she said.

Wiggins said she noticed a lot of people honking their vehicle horns in support of the protests, though she also said there were people who drove by displaying their middle finger as well. To them, she said she just simply waved back. For her, Trump’s tariffs are a major concern, saying they will cause everyone harm, especially the poor. Wiggins said she didn’t start becoming politically involved until the 2020 and 2024 presidential elections, but doesn’t see herself seeking office in the future.

Another Rock Springs resident, Kenny McCormack, attended to show his support for marginalized people in the country, saying the government has been “punching down” on marginalized groups to keep people from looking up at the wealthy are doing in government.

Joe Barbuto, Rock Springs resident and chairman of the Wyoming Democratic Party, attended as well. He shared a few thoughts with attendees during the protest.

“You’re inspiring this community, you’re inspiring this state, you’re inspiring people all across this nation,” Barbuto said. “We know what’s happening right now in Washington, D.C., in state houses across the nation and in courthouses and city hall chambers across these United States isn’t normal.”