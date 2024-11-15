Rock Springs High School Athletic Director Byron Bolen Resigns

ROCK SPRINGS — Rock Springs High School is facing a leadership change in its athletic department after Athletic Director Byron Bolen resigned less than halfway through his second year in the role. Sweetwater County School District No. 1 announced Bolen’s departure earlier today but did not provide specific details regarding the resignation.

Bolen, who took on the role in 2023, oversaw the school’s athletic programs during a time of growth and competitive development. His resignation leaves a key leadership position vacant as the school navigates its current athletic seasons and prepares for upcoming challenges.

The district plans to initiate a search for Bolen’s replacement in the coming months. The goal will be to find a candidate who can guide the athletic program forward, building on its achievements and continuing to support student-athletes in their development.

This change comes at a pivotal moment for Rock Springs High School right before basketball. The future direction of the department will likely be a point of interest for students, families, and staff in the coming weeks.