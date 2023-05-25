Rock Springs High School Hands Out 304 Diplomas to Class of 2023

ROCK SPRINGS — A total 304 students received their diplomas at Rock Springs High School’s (RSHS) graduation ceremony on Wednesday night at Tiger Stadium.

RSHS graduate Hudson Garner gave the welcome address, which was focused on being proud about where he and his peers are currently and that there isn’t time to live in the past or dwell on the future.

Salutatorian Natalie Sleight then gave her speech. Sleight related her love for art to life and how important it is to take an interest in different aspects of life to find out what works best for each individual.

Valedictorian Carter McBurnett took to the stage after Sleight, speaking about how fast time goes by and that he hopes in the future he sees his peers succeeding in life.

RSHS principal Glen Suppes gave closing remarks before diplomas were handed out. Suppes said the Class of 2023 is his first graduating class to have had him as principal for all four years. He invited the graduates to remember this day, go on an adventure, be the best person they can be, never give up, breathe and plan if they lose their way, always have fun, never forget where their home is and lastly to believe in themselves.

Congratulations to the RSHS Class of 2023!