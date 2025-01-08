Rock Springs High School Honors Seven All-State Cheerleaders

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs High School cheer team continues to shine in 2024, with several athletes earning All-State honors for their outstanding performances. The team recently announced seven All-State Cheerleaders for the second straight year, recognizing athletes who demonstrate exceptional skill, dedication, and sportsmanship.

All-Girl Recipients

Nevaeh Anderson : A standout leader on the team, Nevaeh secured her place as a three-time All-State honoree . Her consistent excellence and dedication to her craft have made her a key contributor to the team’s success.

: A standout leader on the team, Nevaeh secured her place as a . Her consistent excellence and dedication to her craft have made her a key contributor to the team’s success. Ireland Lew: Now a two-time All-State recipient, Ireland’s talent and commitment have continued to elevate Rock Springs’ cheer program.

Rock Springs High School sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

Co-Ed Recipients

Sean Barnes

Masen Werkele

Gavin Tongate

Kynlee Greene

Jennavee Chavez

These five athletes are all first-time recipients and they represent the strength and versatility of the Tigers’ Co-Ed team, which has been a highly talented group this year.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

State Spirit

This year’s recognition comes as the team prepares for the Wyoming State Spirit Competition later this month. Building on last year’s achievements, the Tigers aim to excel in all three categories: 4A All-Girl Stunt, Co-Ed, and 4A Game Day.

The All-State honorees, along with the rest of the team, were preparing intensely during the holiday break with two-a-day practices focused on perfecting routines. Coach Douchant highlighted the team’s determination, emphasizing their goal of repeating last year’s championship win in the 4A All-Girl Stunt division and making a strong showing in Co-Ed and Game Day categories.

Beyond the routines, the team’s bond and family-like atmosphere have been a cornerstone of their preparation.

For more on their preparation for State Spirit, click here.

Honoring Achievements

The All-State honors recognize not only the athletes’ individual talents but also the strength of the entire program. Rock Springs High School’s cheerleaders continue to demonstrate that teamwork, resilience, and passion are key to achieving greatness both on and off the mat.

Congratulations to the 2024 All-State cheerleaders for their remarkable achievements and for making Rock Springs proud. Fans can catch the team in action at their upcoming invitational in Lyman on January 9 and the showcase at Rock Springs Junior High on January 16 as they gear up for the State Spirit Competition.