Rock Springs High School Launches Love Local 2026 Fundraiser

Student councils at Rock Springs High School and Green River High School are launching the second year of their joint Love Local fundraiser, continuing an effort designed to keep more charitable dollars within Sweetwater County. Want to help? Here are a list of Rock Springs High School Events:
Rock Springs High School students have planned a full week of activities open to students, families, and community members.
Monday, February 9 – Kickoff & Music Bingo
- Love Local Kickoff
- Music Bingo | 7–9 PM
- RSHS Satellite Campus
- $10 for first card / $5 additional cards
Tuesday, February 17 – Dancing With the Stars
- 7:30 PM at RSHS Tiger Arena
- $5 entry fee
- Community members can donate to help their favorite team win
Thursday, February 19 – Closing Rally & Staff vs. Student Basketball Game
- Closing rally during extension
- Staff vs. Student game at 7:30 PM – RSHS Tiger Arena
- $5 entry fee
- $5 to play
- Donations allow fans to change game rules
Saturday, February 21 – Kids Carnival
- 11 AM – 2 PM
- Rock Springs Civic Center
- $5 entry
- Bounce houses, games, face painting, raffle baskets
Ongoing Fundraisers (February 9–21)
- Online Auction (Facebook)
- Love Local T-shirt sales through February 13
- Make-A-Wish Star Sales
- “You’ve Been Flushed” Toilet Bowls fundraiser
- •Traveling Bake Sale
Spirit Week (February 16–19)
- Monday – Wear Pink & Red
- Tuesday – Twin Day
- Wednesday – Wild West / Cowboy Gear
- Thursday – Throwback Decade Day
For event sign-up or information, contact Amberlee Beardsley at 406-581-4753 or beardsleya@sw1.k12.wy.us.
Love Local highlights the power of students and community members working together to support local families while helping grant wishes for children across Wyoming.