Rock Springs High School Recognized by Make-A-Wish Wyoming

ROCK SPRINGS — Rock Springs High School has actively participated in the Kids for Wish Kids® program offered through Make-A-Wish® Wyoming. The Kids for Wish Kids program was first introduced in Wyoming in 2000 and Rock Springs High School joined in 2004.

This program encourages students, kindergarten through 12th, to raise money to grant the wishes of children who are battling critical illnesses. High school students have creative leeway to craft fundraisers that will work best at their schools and in their communities.

Despite COVID-19 restrictions causing the cancellation of many fundraisers, Rock Springs High School student council was still able to make a contribution to Make-A-Wish Wyoming during the 2019-2020 school year. The commitment of each school and their community helps make wishes possible across the state of Wyoming.

“The Kids for Wish Kids program is vital to our ability to grant wishes of children across the state of Wyoming. The funds raised through the Kids for Wish Kids program often account for up to a third of our direct public support each year. We truly couldn’t do it without them. It is so neat to see these student groups come together year after year to help us deliver joy at a time when it is needed most, and often to a child in their own community,” said Morgan Poloncic, Make-A-Wish Wyoming CEO.

For more information about the high school fundraising or events please contact Nicole Tholson at 307-234-9474 or at ntholson@wyoming.wish.org

About Make-A-Wish Wyoming

Make-A-Wish Wyoming is celebrating 35 years of creating life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. In that time, the Wyoming chapter transformed the lives of more than 630 children. Currently, the chapter is in the process of granting 52 wishes across the state. For more information about the Wyoming chapter and how to become involved, please call 307-234-9474 or visit wyoming.wish.org.