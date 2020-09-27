Rock Springs High School Student Tests Positive for COVID-19

ROCK SPRINGS — A student at Rock Springs High School has tested positive for the COVID-19 Coronavirus, according to a message sent on the ParentSquare app.

Sweetwater County School District No. 1 was notified last night of their second confirmed case of COVID-19. This time, a student at RSHS has tested positive for the virus, according to a message from Nicole Bolton, District No. 1 Human Resources Director.

All families that have possibly been exposed will directly be notified from Sweetwater County Public Health with guidance. All families within RSHS have been properly notified from the District level, Bolton said in the release.

“At this time, no teachers or additional students are being quarantined as masks have been worn properly if 6 feet of distancing could not be maintained in all the classes the student attended,” Bolton stated.

Prior to this brief message from the district on the ParentSquare app, RSHS High School Principal Annie Fletcher released the following message on the high school’s ParentSquare app.

“Parents and Guardians of Rock Springs High School:

This letter is to inform you that an individual within the school has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The school is working with public health officials to identify students who have had close contact with the individual diagnosed with COVID-19.

Public health officials will notify the parents of students identified as close contacts directly to provide further instructions. The Wyoming Department of Health and Sweetwater County Public Health recommend that all students continue to practice physical distancing of at least 6 feet from others, wear face coverings when physical distancing isn’t possible, stay home when sick, and perform frequent hand washing.

COVID-19 is a virus that can spread from one person to another through respiratory droplets. An infected person produces droplets. These droplets can spread to others who are in close contact. COVID-19 symptoms may appear 2 to 14 days after exposure to the virus. Symptoms may include a fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chills, muscle or body pain, headache, sore throat, fatigue, and loss of the sense of taste or smell.

What is close contact?

Close contact is being within 6 feet of an infectious person for 15 minutes or more. Individuals with close contact will be required by public health officials to quarantine at home for 14 days after their last contact.

Public health officials may contact parents of students that are not close contacts to inform them of possible exposures. This will be done through a letter or phone call from public health officials. Public health officials will ask parents to watch for symptoms for at least 14 days. Students with possible exposures do not need to quarantine at home.

What to do if your child gets sick?

It is important to remember that COVID-19 is being spread in many communities, and COVID-19 exposure can happen outside of school. If your child develops symptoms, even if the symptoms are mild, he or she may have COVID-19. Your child should stay home except to get medical care. Do not send your child to school, and avoid public spaces, public activities, and group gatherings.

Call your child’s healthcare provider to discuss your child’s symptoms and whether he or she needs to be tested.



If you would like to get your child tested, symptomatic or asymptomatic, Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, Castle Rock Medical Center and Sweetwater County Public Health are partnering to provide free, accessible drive-thru testing for symptomatic students using currently available CARES Act funding. If you receive a bill, please contact them to resolve the issue as Public Health is paying for the testing with the CARES Act Funding. Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County swabbing station is open Monday thru Friday from 7a-7p and Saturday and Sunday from 9a-2p. Castle Rock Medical Center has swabbing Monday thru Friday from 8a-5p. No referral or appointment is needed.

If you have any questions or concerns regarding this notice, please contact your school nurse Beth Strom at (307)352-3430 or local public health office at (307) 922-5390.”