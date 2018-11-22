Rock Springs High School Student Uses Song to Speak from the Soul

ROCK SPRINGS—For Rock Springs High School junior, Rachel Shuler, 17, music has always played an important role in her life.

“I can never really remember a time where I didn’t love music,” Shuler said. “Music has just always been an outlet for me.”



Music is Shuler’s “Way of Speaking”

Shuler has participated in band since the sixth grade and has played many instruments throughout her life. However, when she started composing her own songs, music became more than an outlet. It became how she communicates.

“Music communicates what the mouth cannot but what the soul doth yearn to speak. I have composed many songs and really enjoy finding new ways to weave together intricate sounds,” Shuler said.

“My new single, Broken Wings, is my way of speaking.”

Thanks to Shuler’s mother, Heidi, everyone can now hear Shuler speak from her soul, as her song Broken Wings is available on iTunes, Amazon, and now Spotify.

“My mom surprised me with the gift of getting [Broken Wings] recorded and on iTunes for my birthday,” she said.

Shuler recorded the song at Stone Angel Music, in Salt Lake City, and then Heidi worked with a company to get the song put on iTunes.

“It’s pretty cool. It’s really weird to see my name though,” Shuler said of her single being distributed on streaming sites. “It’s kind of surreal, but I feel very blessed too.”



Musical Background

Shuler was in third grade when she started playing the violin. In sixth grade, she joined band and started playing the clarinet. She later switched to the bass clarinet in eighth grade, which she dubs, “the coolest instrument ever”.

The same year she started playing the bass clarinet, she also got a ukulele for her birthday, which she plays all the time.

She also plays the piano, and though she took some lessons, most of what she has learned for the piano has been through listening to people on YouTube, her mom, and self-teaching.



Composing Became a “Release”

Though Shuler has been playing instruments since she was a young girl, she didn’t start composing her own music until her freshman year of high school, which was just two years ago.

“I started composing my own music after I had a severe, third degree concussion my freshman year of high school. I had to cut out most of my normal activities, and playing the piano became my release,” she said.

Shuler said that she probably doesn’t write like a typical musician, but it works for her.

“Whenever I get tired of doing homework, I’ll play the piano. I’m blessed that ideas will come to me, or I’ll find a cool cord while I’m messing around,” she said.

“Within an hour, I can usually have a part of a song written. I don’t always know where to go with it, so I have a lot of starts for songs. After I have a few parts I like, I find ways to weave them together.”



Musical Inspirations

When it comes to what Shuler listens to, she said she really likes artists from every genre, “except rock and most country.”

“I compose new age classical, and enjoy all genres for the most part, but especially Christmas music, Disney songs, and regular classical music,” she said.

Shuler draws inspiration from classical artists like Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, Mozart, and Bach, because their music makes her “feel peace”.

Outside of classical music, composers like John Williams help her find her style in writing music, while groups such as Pentatonix and the Piano Guys “are just fun to listen to”.



A Career in Music

As for Shuler’s future, she would love to have a career in music.

“I just don’t know if I could go anywhere with it” Shuler said. “If I could, I would like to get instruction from people like John Schmidt (Piano Guys), get some direction, and go somewhere with it if I can.”

People can check Shuler’s single, Broken Wings, out on iTunes, Amazon, or Spotify.