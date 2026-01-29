Rock Springs High School Students Receive Boots From Jae Foundation

ROCK SPRINGS — The Jae Foundation visited Rock Springs High School to speak with students about mental health and provide students with a free pair of boots.

A total of $42,000 was raised to allow students to select their own boots and take part in a “boot check.” A boot check encourages students to reach out to someone and ask how they are doing, promoting mental health awareness and connection.

The event begins with a 30-minute presentation about Jae and his life story. Students then select their boots, followed by another presentation about the foundation. Each student is asked to promise they will call one person that day to perform a boot check.

The Jae Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to suicide prevention and mental health awareness. The organization was founded to honor the memory of Jae Bob Bing, a Wyomingite who wore cowboy boots daily and died by suicide, and to encourage people to slow down, connect and have meaningful conversations about their emotional well-being.

The foundation’s signature boot program targets high school seniors at a pivotal point in their lives, with the goal of equipping them with tools to start conversations about mental health and reach out for help when needed.