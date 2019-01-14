Rock Springs Historical Museum Putting Out a Call for Antique Quilts

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Historical Museum is putting out a call for Antique Quilts for their upcoming show “Made with Love”.

This show will feature handmade quilts from past generations on display February 13th through March 31st 2019 at the Rock Springs Historical Museum.

Individuals are invited to enter a handmade quilt created by themselves or a family member along with a photo of the quilter – creating the item or not, and a brief write up about the history of the quilt.

Information about the quilters life and times, who the quilt was made for, and how the piece speaks to the families larger history would all be appropriate to include.

All quilted pieces, from crib blankets to full size spreads, even unfinished quilted tops and quilts that have been loved too much and nearly worn out are acceptable and encouraged.

“This display is an opportunity to show off your Great grandmothers hand stitching skills, with a quilt she made out of necessity” says Jennifer Messer, Museum Coordinator. “It’s also the perfect time to pull out the yarn tied baby blanket your grandmother and aunts made that have been loved and washed nearly to rags. Both items were created with love and hold a sense of history in them.”

The deadline for entry is February 11th at 5:00 pm. The exhibit will be hung and ready for viewing on February 13th and run through March 31st. An opening reception will be held at the Museum the evening of Wednesday the 13th from 4:00 to 6:00 pm.

For more information about this exhibit and others at the museum, please visit us in person, on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/ rsmuseum/ or go to the Museums web page https://www.rswy.net/ department/?fDD=2-0.