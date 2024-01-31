Rock Springs Hosts Green River For Blood Drive Game

ROCK SPRINGS – The Tigers and Wolves meet this week for this year’s Blood Drive game. Last year the two schools combined to collect 628 pints of blood. Green River has collected more blood than Rock Springs for three years in a row. The results of the blood drive will be announced at the game tomorrow.

Green River High School sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

GRHS won the challenge last year with 317 pints collected compared to RSHS’ 311 pints. The 628 pints of blood was enough to save 1,800 lives. For the basketball games, the Lady Wolves held on to a late lead to beat the Lady Tigers 49-40. In the boys’ game, the Tigers beat the Wolves 60-54.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Check out more from last year’s competition and games here.

Rock Springs High School sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

So far this year, the Tigers are the top team in the 4A Northwest with a 2-1 conference record and a 6-9 overall record. The Wolves are at the bottom of the 4A Southwest with a 4-8 overall record and a 0-3 conference record.

For the girls, the Lady Tigers are third in the 4A Northwest with a 1-2 conference record and a 3-11 overall record. The Lady Wolves are second in the 4A Southwest with a 2-1 conference record and a 6-7 overall record.

This year’s blood drive will be broadcast and live-streamed on TRN Media. On the radio, the Green River broadcast can be heard on KYCS 95.1 FM. The Rock Springs broadcast can be heard on 97.9 KZWB. All games are live-streamed on The Radio Network’s Facebook page and YouTube at TRN Sports.