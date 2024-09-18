Rock Springs Hosts Laramie in Crucial Week 3 Matchup

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Tigers (1-2) will look to rebound at home this week as they take on the Laramie Plainsmen (1-2) at 6 p.m. on Friday. Both teams are coming off contrasting performances, with Rock Springs falling to Campbell County 35-3 last week, while Laramie secured their first win of the season with a 10-3 victory over Cheyenne Central.

You can listen to the game on 97.9 FM KZWB or you can watch it on The Radio Network’s Facebook page.

For the Tigers, the key to success continues to be their dominant ground game. They rank fourth in Class 4A with 174 rushing yards per game and have the fifth-most total offense at 229 yards per game. Senior running back Sam Thornhill leads 4A in rushing yards per game with 85.3 and is coming off a 101-yard performance against Campbell County. His contributions, along with contributions from Boston James and Jernee Padilla, have been a major part of Rock Springs’ ability to move the ball, even against tough defenses.

The Tigers will need to maintain that physicality on the ground against a Laramie defense that was able to limit Cheyenne Central to just three points last week. However, Laramie has struggled to stop the run and allowed 185 rushing yards per game, which could play into Rock Springs’ favor, especially after a performance where they accumulated over 200 rushing yards despite the loss.

Laramie’s offense presents a different challenge. The Plainsmen are the third-best passing team in Class 4A, averaging 128 passing yards per game. Quarterback Fisher Frude has been able to make plays through the air, though the team has struggled to generate any production on the ground. With only 26 rushing yards per game, the Plainsmen have the worst rushing attack in the division and the second-worst total offense at 154 yards per game.

For Rock Springs, defensive improvement will be crucial after allowing 35 points last week. The Tigers’ defense has shown moments of strength, including forcing turnovers and stopping the run, but they’ll need to limit Laramie’s passing game to avoid giving up quick scores.

Rock Springs kicker Michael Rubich remains a key weapon for the Tigers as well. He accounted for the team’s only points last week with a 42-yard field goal and just missed a 55-yard attempt that was partially blocked. His range and consistency could be vital in what may be a closely contested game.

With both teams sitting at 1-2, this Week 3 matchup holds significant implications for the rest of the season. For Rock Springs, a win could re-establish momentum after a tough road loss, while Laramie is looking to build off last week’s victory.

The Tigers will aim to lean on their strength in the run game and control the clock, while limiting Laramie’s passing attack to secure their second win of the season.