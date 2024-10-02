Rock Springs Hosts Thunder Basin in Homecoming Clash

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Tigers (3-2) are set to face off against the Thunder Basin Bolts (1-4) for their Homecoming game this week. The Tigers, currently sitting fifth in the 4A conference standings, are aiming to maintain their momentum against the ninth-ranked Bolts in a critical midseason matchup.

Rock Springs boasts one of the strongest rushing attacks in the state, averaging 203 yards per game—good for fourth in 4A. The Tigers also rank fifth in total offense, averaging 260 yards per contest. Led by the dynamic duo of Sam Thornhill and Boston James, the Tigers have proven to be a ground threat to opponents all season long.

Thornhill, who ranks second in the state, has rushed for 306 yards on 65 carries, averaging 76.5 yards per game and scoring three touchdowns. He has consistently moved the chains for the Tigers, grinding out 4.7 yards per carry. Right behind him, Boston James sits in third place in statewide rushing yards, with 266 yards on just 37 carries, averaging an impressive 7.2 yards per attempt. James also has three touchdowns and provides versatility for Rock Springs, ranking fifth in receiving yards in 4A with 35.8 yards per game.

On special teams, senior kicker Michael Rubich has been one of the best in the state this season. Rubich nailed a 42-yard field goal last week, the second-longest in 4A so far, and has yet to miss a point-after attempt. Additionally, Rubich leads all kickers in 4A on kickoffs, averaging 60.9 yards per attempt and recording 13 touchbacks on 14 attempts. His precise kicking ability has consistently set up favorable field position for the Tigers.

The Thunder Basin Bolts, meanwhile, are struggling to find consistency on both sides of the ball. They are fifth in passing offense with 118 yards per game but rank ninth in total offense with just 188 yards per contest—only ahead of Cheyenne South. Thunder Basin’s struggles have left them in need of a win to climb up the standings.

Defensively, Rock Springs has shown resilience, ranking fifth in rushing defense, though their pass defense has lagged, sitting last in the state. This week, they’ll need to shore up that aspect against the Bolts’ passing attack to ensure a strong Homecoming performance.

Defensive standout Andre Hilton has also made waves in the 4A rankings, averaging 14.8 defensive points per game, putting him seventh in the state. Hilton has been a consistent presence for the Tigers, contributing to their ability to shut down opposing offenses.

With Homecoming festivities setting the stage, Rock Springs will look to put on a show for their fans and continue their climb in the 4A standings. The Tigers are the favorites on paper, but Thunder Basin will be motivated to play spoiler in what promises to be an exciting matchup. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. at Tiger Stadium.