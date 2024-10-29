Rock Springs Houses on the Haunted Hills

Yee-haw! A pair of skeletons ride a much larger skeleton dog at a Halloween display at 505 Ridge Avenue. The residence is one of many that have decorated for Halloween. SweetwaterNOW photo by David Martin.

ROCK SPRINGS – Ghouls and gravestones, specters and skeletons, demons and Dracula. Spooky season will culminate with Halloween in just a few days and Rock Springs residents know how to get into the spirit of the season.

Several homes throughout the city have their spookiest decor on display. From skeletons and pumpkins to ghosts and zombies, a few residences showcase the macabre, the ghoulish and even the silliest aspects of the season known for bewitching creatures and Jeepers-creepers. Below are a couple of our favorites Halloween scenes in Rock Springs. Know of any others? Let us know in the comments section on Facebook.

505 Ridge Avenue

610 B Street

526 Pacific Drive

529 B Street

508 Dana Circle