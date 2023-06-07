Rock Springs Inaugural Pride Fest Set for Saturday

ROCK SPRINGS — Rock Springs is set to host its first-ever Pride Fest on Saturday, June 10 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Bunning Park.

This momentous event aims to bring together individuals from all walks of life to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community while promoting love, acceptance, and understanding. The Rock Springs Pride Fest promises an unforgettable experience for attendees of all ages and backgrounds.

The festivities will kick off with a vibrant celebration featuring live music performances by local artists, creating a lively and inclusive atmosphere. The event will commence with a special blessing, underscoring the importance of acceptance and support within the community.

Families and children will have their dedicated space in the Kids’ Area, where they can engage in exciting activities, get face painting, and enjoy age-appropriate entertainment. The event will also feature a variety of vendors offering an array of merchandise, art, and crafts.

Support and healthcare resources will be readily available, offering attendees valuable information, counseling services, and guidance for LGBTQ+ individuals and their allies. Additionally, visitors will have the opportunity to explore the offerings of various vendors, providing a platform for local businesses and organizations to showcase their support for the LGBTQ+ community.

Food trucks will be on-site, tantalizing taste buds with a diverse selection of culinary delights, ensuring everyone’s appetite is satisfied throughout the day. Bitter Creek Brewing will also be on-site for those 21 and over who want to quench their thirst. Of course, non-alcoholic beverages and treats will be available.

In addition, a pet parade will allow attendees to celebrate the furry friends who bring joy to their lives. A scavenger hunt will also be available, allowing participants to explore the park while engaging in friendly competition and winning exciting prizes.

With free admission, the Rock Springs Pride Fest is open to all who wish to join the celebration, irrespective of their sexual orientation, gender identity, or background.

Event Details:

Date: June 10th, 2023

Time: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: Bunning Park, Rock Springs

“Rock Springs Inaugural Pride Fest is a momentous occasion for our community. We believe in the power of inclusivity, and this event serves as a platform to celebrate diversity, promote understanding, and foster a sense of unity,” said Chad Banks, one of the event organizers.

The schedule includes:

11 a.m. – Event Blessing

11:10 a.m. – N2N Band Live

12 p.m. – Steven Davis Live

1 p.m. – Zamptrip Live

There will also be a photo booth by New Studio Photography and Framing along with raffles.

“We invite everyone to join us and stand together in support of the LGBTQ+ community. Let’s create lasting memories and build bridges of acceptance and love.”