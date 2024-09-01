Rock Springs Invite: Local Golf Teams Show Promise Despite Tough Competition

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs and Green River high school golf teams faced stiff competition last week at the Rock Springs Invite, hosted at White Mountain Golf Course. With nine teams from across the state in attendance, both boys’ and girls’ teams showcased their talents against some of Wyoming’s best high school golfers.

The Rock Springs boys team delivered a strong performance, finishing fourth overall with a two-day total of 662. TJ Atkinson led the way for the Tigers, finishing third individually with an impressive score of 147 (74-73). His consistent play kept Rock Springs in the hunt for a top spot throughout the tournament. Kade Kramer also contributed significantly, securing an 18th-place finish with a score of 164 (77-87).

Green River’s boys team also had a solid showing, finishing just behind Rock Springs in fifth place with a total score of 674. Adam Robertson led the Wolves with a sixth-place finish, carding a score of 155 (81-74), showing resilience with a strong second-round performance. Kaleb Gunter followed closely, finishing 15th with a score of 161 (85-76), also improving significantly on the second day.

Evanston High School took the boys team title with a combined score of 626, led by Ryker Lind, who took first in the individual competition with a remarkable score of 133 (67-66).

On the girls side, Jae Park represented the Tigers well, finishing 10th individually with a score of 192 (94-98). Green River saw a notable performance from Mylie Mele, who finished 20th with a score of 219 (112-107).

Jackson Hole High School secured the girls team title with a total score of 534, while Maddi Brown of Evanston captured the individual title with a score of 161 (83-78).