Rock Springs’ Ireland Lew Signs with University of Wyoming Cheer

ROCK SPRINGS — Rock Springs High School senior Ireland Lew is taking her cheer career to the next level, signing with the University of Wyoming to join the Cowboys’ cheer team in Laramie.

Lew, a key member of the Tiger Cheer squad, said her decision to continue cheering at the collegiate level came from a deep love for the sport.

I wasn't ready to be done with cheerleading.

She plans to major in health sciences at UW and is already looking forward to the energy and experiences that come with cheering for a Division I program.

“I’m excited for the first football game at War Memorial Stadium and meeting new friends,” Lew said.

While she’s looking ahead to her future, leaving Rock Springs won’t be easy.

“My coaches here and my teammates at Tiger Cheer, and the community,” she said when asked what she’ll miss most about RSHS.

Lew offered heartfelt advice to younger cheerleaders coming up behind her: “Be yourself and don’t care what other people think.”

Joining the Cowboys means Lew will also reunite with a familiar face former RSHS teammate Gabriel Reyes, who signed with Wyoming’s cheer program last year.

Check out some photos from Lew’s signing below.