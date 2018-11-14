Rock Springs is in the Running for Season 4 of “Small Business Revolution – Main Street”

SHOREVIEW, Minn.– After receiving thousands of nominations from small towns across the country, Deluxe Corporation today announced the 20 communities that are in the running for Season 4 of the highly acclaimed Small Business Revolution – Main Street series.

On October 4, Deluxe launched Season 3 of Small Business Revolution – Main Street, featuring the community of Alton, Illinois and six businesses selected to receive the $500,000 makeover.



The Series Features Marketing and Business Expertise for Small Businesses

The series, which airs on www.smallbusinessrevolution.org, Hulu and YouTube, features marketing and business expertise for small businesses in one small town.

Host Amanda Brinkman, Deluxe’s chief brand and communications officer, along with marketing experts from Deluxe and renovation icon Ty Pennington, help struggling business owners find their path to success.



Rock Springs Selected as Top 20 Out of 12,000 Nominations

Nominations poured in from all 50 states October 4 – 26 with nearly 12,000 received in total.

Over the next month, Deluxe executives will gather more information from the Top 20 communities before narrowing its list to 10 finalists to visit in the month of January.

Eventually, five communities will be selected for a national vote to determine the winner.

“Last year, we added the Top 20 round to gather even more information about communities nominated,” Brinkman said.

“It is inspiring to watch how people in these towns love their communities and advocate for a chance to be in our final five. Watching communities come together to support their small businesses is what makes the Small Business Revolution so incredible.”



About the Series: Past Seasons

Deluxe, a leading provider of small business marketing and financial services, launched Small Business Revolution – Main Street in 2016, sharing the inspirational stories of Wabash, Indiana in Season 1 and Bristol Borough, Pennsylvania in Season 2.

All eight episodes of Season 3, featuring Alton, Illinois, along with the previous seasons, are available online at SmallBusinessRevolution.org or on Hulu.



Deluxe Representatives Will Visit Top 10 Finalists

Following an announcement on December 11 for the Top 10, representatives from Deluxe will travel to the towns in early 2019 to determine the final five that will compete in a nationwide vote.

The winner will be announced in late February. All announcements regarding Season 4 can be found on SmallBusinessRevolution.org.



Top 20 Towns: