Rock Springs’ Isaac Schoenfeld Scores in Wyoming’s Spring Game

LARAMIE — The Wyoming Cowboys closed out spring practice Saturday afternoon with the annual Spring Game at War Memorial Stadium, where the Gold Team defeated the Brown Team 21-7 under sunny skies.

“We needed to have a game today and get players out in a game rhythm and to go through the mechanics in front of fans, and I appreciate all the fans that came out and it was a beautiful day,” Wyoming head coach Jay Sawvel said. “I’m really excited about everything, but we have work to do.”

Rock Springs native Isaac Schoenfeld made a strong impact for the Gold Team, catching a touchdown pass from quarterback Landon Sims with 30 seconds remaining in the first half to give the Gold a 14-7 lead.

The Brown Team opened the scoring early in the first quarter with a touchdown run from Dontae Burch, following an interception by linebacker Gary Rutherford. The Gold Team answered later with a touchdown pass from Gage Brook to Bricen Brantley, set up by an interception from Brooklyn Cheek.

Sims continued to lead the Gold Team after halftime, connecting with Bean for another touchdown that secured the 21-7 final.

Sims finished with 144 passing yards and two touchdowns for the Gold Team. Running back Nico Hamilton added 73 yards on 17 carries, while Deion DeBlanc led receivers with six catches for 48 yards. Evan Eller paced the defense with nine tackles and one sack.

For the Brown Team, Mason Drube threw for 175 yards, while Kaden Anderson completed 8-of-12 passes. Chris Durr Jr. caught seven passes, and Jaylen Sargent posted 79 receiving yards. Rutherford led the defensive effort with a game-high 11 tackles and added a sack, matching Dash Bauman’s performance.

The game marked the 15th and final practice of spring for the Cowboys.