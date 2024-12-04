Rock Springs’ Joe’s Liquor and Bar is for Sale

ROCK SPRINGS – Rock Springs’ smallest bar is on the market.

Joe’s Liquor and Bar, the 63-year-old Rock Springs landmark with the spinning sign, is listed at $1.1 million. While the real estate itself is valued at $325,000, the bar also has one of Rock Springs’ limited full retail liquor licenses. The number of full retail liquor licenses a city has is based on its population.

Kristyn Muniz, deputy Rock Springs city clerk, said the city has 27 retail liquor licenses, though the state currently allows Rock Springs to have only 24. The three licenses over the state limit were grandfathered when the state reduced the Rock Springs limit due to population fluctuations. Muniz said if a license is relinquished, it would be lost until the city reaches the 24-license limit, though she doesn’t believe that will happen as all 27 of the licenses are occupied and will likely be sold privately and transferred to new owners rather than being relinquished.

The bar has seating for 14 people, as well as a walk-in and drive-thru retail liquor store. The bar’s uniqueness has earned it attention from organizations outside of Rock Springs, such as its inclusion in a “Dive Bar Hall of Fame.”

Angela Gaensslen, owner of Joe’s Liquor and Bar, said she has enjoyed the experience owning the bar has given her for the past two decades, saying she has met some great people and had incredible experiences along the way. She said she wants to sell because she’s ready to start the next chapter of her life. While she isn’t sure what that entails yet, she said it will involve moving somewhere that doesn’t require owning a snow shovel.

She bought the business April 15, 2004 after working at Buddha Bob’s for seven years and hearing through the grape vine Joe’s Liquor was for sale. She bought it having only had experience behind restaurant bars and not knowing anything about the retail side of the business. The learning curve was steep, but Gaensslen said there were a number of people she met who helped her grow into her new role. She said Johnny Mac, the owner of Gateway Liquors, was very helpful in giving her advice and guidance in running a retail liquor store. She also said Downtown Rock Springs, the Wyoming Women’s Business Center, and the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce were also helpful in her transition to being a business owner.

“There’s a lot of people who are excited for you and definitely want you to succeed,” she said.