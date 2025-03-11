Rock Springs’ Kalub Padilla Commits to MSU Billings for Track and Field

Kalub Padilla signing with Montana State University Billings, supported by his family. SweetwaterNOW photo by Jayson Klepper

ROCK SPRINGS — Rock Springs High School’s Kalub Padilla is taking his talents to the next level, officially committing to Montana State University Billings to continue his track and field career.

Padilla, who began running track in eighth grade, said he was drawn to MSUB for several reasons, particularly the atmosphere and coaching staff.

“I like the culture, and the coaching staff is awesome,” Padilla said. “They have a lot of good athletes there.”

As he transitions to the collegiate level, Padilla has set high expectations for himself, with a primary goal of qualifying for nationals every year he competes.

One of his proudest achievements in high school was qualifying for the state outdoor track and field meet as a freshman, a moment he considers his favorite memory in the sport.

Padilla plans to major in either criminal justice or fire science at MSUB. While he looks forward to this next chapter, he said he will miss the daily interactions with those closest to him.

“I’ll miss seeing my friends and family in Rock Springs every day the most,” he said.

As he prepares for this new journey, Padilla expressed gratitude for those who have supported him throughout his career.

“I want to thank everyone that was there for the ride and helped me along the way,” he said.

For his teammates at Rock Springs who will return next season, Padilla offered words of encouragement.

“Never give up, stay on the grind, and put in the work day in and day out,” he said.

Check out some more photos from Padilla’s signing below.