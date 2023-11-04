Rock Springs Lady Tigers Finish 10th in 4A State Swimming and Diving

GILLETTE – With state swimming all wrapped up we have some final results in for the Lady Tigers. The girls ended up in 10th place with 29 team points and 3 top ten finishes in the 4 events they participated in.
The Lady Tigers achieved the following results in the swimming competition:
- Emry Hamblin took 7th in the 50 Yard Free with a time of 25.38.
- Hamblin also took 5th in the 100 Yard Free, swimming it in 56.09 (26.50, 29.59).
- Zoe Schmidt, Ellie Christensen, Kaylynn Shellman, and Kaylee Moore finished 11th in the 200 Yard Free Relay with the time of 2:00.32 (29.24, 30.81, 31.05, 29.22).
- Regan Buss, Kaylee Moore, Emry Hamblin, and Zoe Schmidt took 9th in the 400 Yard Free Relay, recording a time of 4:11.33 (31.13, 1:05.53, 1:04.85, 31.33, 27.18, 57.44, 30.77, 1:03.51).
Congratulations ladies!