Rock Springs Lady Tigers Finish 10th in 4A State Swimming and Diving

GILLETTE – With state swimming all wrapped up we have some final results in for the Lady Tigers. The girls ended up in 10th place with 29 team points and 3 top ten finishes in the 4 events they participated in.

The Lady Tigers achieved the following results in the swimming competition:

Emry Hamblin took 7th in the 50 Yard Free with a time of 25.38.

Hamblin also took 5th in the 100 Yard Free, swimming it in 56.09 (26.50, 29.59).

Zoe Schmidt, Ellie Christensen, Kaylynn Shellman, and Kaylee Moore finished 11th in the 200 Yard Free Relay with the time of 2:00.32 (29.24, 30.81, 31.05, 29.22).

Regan Buss, Kaylee Moore, Emry Hamblin, and Zoe Schmidt took 9th in the 400 Yard Free Relay, recording a time of 4:11.33 (31.13, 1:05.53, 1:04.85, 31.33, 27.18, 57.44, 30.77, 1:03.51).

Congratulations ladies!