Rock Springs Lady Tigers Finish Season With State Appearance

ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs Lady Tigers basketball team finished 2024 with a trip to the 4A State Championship Tournament in Casper this weekend. They were matched up with Sheridan in the first round and fell 59-44.

Sheridan would go on to defeat Cody, who were the defending champions, 39-34 in the semi-finals. They then faced Campbell County in the championship game and defeated the 17-time state champion Lady Camels 65-56.

After the loss to Sheridan, the Lady Tigers faced Laramie in the Consolation Bracket. Rock Springs then fell in a close 27-26 ball game, ending Rock Springs’ season.

The Lady Tigers finished the year with a 13-15 record and were the only 4A team from Sweetwater County to make it to state. In doing so, they ended a season drought of no Rock Springs team to make the state tournament.

Here are some photos from there final game of the season.

For the 4A Boys championship game, it was Laramie and Cheyenne Central in the championship game and Central came away with the 62-59 win.