Rock Springs Lady Tigers Head To State For First Time in Two Years

ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs Lady Tigers head to Casper this week for the State Championship Tournament.

They face Sheridan tomorrow at 9 a.m. and are aiming for their first title since the 1990s.

Earlier this week, RSHS announced that girls’ basketball coach, Ramiro Candelaria, had been released from his duties as head coach. Mike Swenson, assistant coach and teacher of more than 25 years with SWSD No. 1, will be interim head coach for the tournament.

Swenson recently spoke with SweetwaterNOW about the situation and wants to make it less negative for the fans, parents, and especially the players. He spoke about how the team has been built and said that his job this week has been made a lot easier due to the efforts of the coaching staff and the players.

The foundation is already laid for me. Everything that the seniors and coaching staff have done to this point has made them strong. They lost to Star Valley last week at Regionals then persevered and beat Great Green River the next day to qualify for state when they faced elimination. That same day beat Kelly Walsh for the third seed. We now have something new to persevere. It’s been two years since we have been to state. I told the seniors and the parents to enjoy the moment. Not everyone can get to this point. Our adversity makes us stronger. -Mike Swenson

The Lady Tigers play Sheridan tomorrow at 9 a.m. If they win, they play the winner of the Cody vs. Laramie game Friday at 4:30 p.m. If the Lady Tigers were to fall against Sheridan, they play the loser of the Cody vs Laramie game at 9 a.m. Friday.

All Lady Tiger action this week will be broadcast by TRN Media. You can listen to the games on 97.9 FM KZWB. You can also listen to our audio-only live streams on The Radio Network’s Facebook page and YouTube at TRN Sports.