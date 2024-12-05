Rock Springs Lady Tigers Look to Build Momentum Under New Leadership

ROCK SPRINGS — As the Rock Springs Lady Tigers prepare to tip off their basketball season, the team is embracing a fresh start under new head coach Mike Swenson. Swenson, who served as the interim head coach during last year’s state tournament, officially takes the reins this season with a clear vision for the program.

“My main goal for this season is to build a strong foundation for the program—fostering a positive culture that emphasizes hard work, teamwork, and personal development,” Swenson shared. “I want the team to grow both on and off the court, improve our skills, and build confidence. Above all, I want the players to enjoy the process and create lasting relationships that extend beyond basketball.”

Swenson has used the offseason to lay the groundwork, focusing on individual skill development and team cohesion. Players have honed their shooting, ball handling, and offensive fundamentals in open gyms, showing impressive energy and commitment. “Heading into the season, the players look focused and ready to compete. We’re still refining some aspects, but the energy has been impressive,” he said.

Key Returners Set to Lead

Several returning players are poised to anchor the Lady Tigers this year. Among them, Emma Asay will play a significant role on both ends of the court, using her experience and court vision to guide the team. Swenson also highlighted Dayna Urbin as a spark plug: “She does all the little things coaches love. She can guard anyone and offensively will be hard to guard.”

Point guard Tiana Copeland will take charge as the team’s floor general, while Kate Killpack provides a sharp-shooting presence from the perimeter. In the paint, Ashlyn Plemel is expected to be a key contributor on defense and under the boards.

Promising New Talent

While the team leans on its veterans, Swenson is excited about the potential impact of underclassmen. “We have a few underclassmen who have the potential to make a big impact. I’m excited to see how they develop and contribute as we progress through the season,” he said.

Strengths and Areas for Growth

Swenson sees the team’s depth and versatility as major strengths, noting that players can adapt to a variety of roles on offense, defense, and in hustle situations. However, improving communication and disciplined decision-making remain priorities.

“We’re focusing on improving our communication, both on offense and defense. I want to ensure players are talking through plays, rotations, and switches,” Swenson explained. “We’re also emphasizing disciplined decision-making, particularly in transition, so we can limit turnovers and capitalize on fast-break opportunities.”

Goals for the Season

For the Lady Tigers, this season is about building consistency and competitiveness. “Short-term, our focus is on developing habits that will help us perform at a high level every game,” Swenson said. “Long-term, the goal is to establish a winning culture and lay the groundwork for sustained success.”

Swenson emphasized the importance of leadership within the team, encouraging players to embody values like teamwork, integrity, and resilience. “Leadership is earned, not given,” he stated. “At the end of the day, are you a ‘Good Person, Good Student, and Good Athlete’? Those are my leaders.”

Looking Ahead

Key matchups, including a test against Green River, will challenge the Lady Tigers early and provide opportunities to gauge their progress. “It’ll be a great opportunity to see how we handle adversity and execute under pressure,” Swenson said.

Swenson also encouraged the community to support the team both in the stands and on social media. “Fans are an integral part of any successful sports program. The more support we have from our community, the more energized and motivated the team will feel,” he added.

With a focus on culture, growth, and competition, the Rock Springs Lady Tigers are ready to take on the season under Swenson’s leadership. The journey promises to be one of development and determination, both on and off the court.