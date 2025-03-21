Rock Springs Lady Tigers Poised for a Strong 2025 Softball Season

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs High School softball team is gearing up for an exciting 2025 season, with high expectations and a hunger for success. Head coach Annette Ice is optimistic about the team’s chances, especially with the wealth of experience returning to the lineup.

“The 2025 season looks bright for the Rock Springs Lady Tigers,” Ice said. “We begin the season with all but one starter returning from last year. We have high expectations going into our first season with a regional championship. We should be fighting for that championship, and expect to be very competitive at the State tournament!”

Key Players to Watch

The Lady Tigers bring back several standout players who will be crucial to their success this season.

“We have several key players returning this season! Tarin Anderson (SO), Ruby Florencio (JR), Rilynn Wester (JR), and Kyndall Turnwall (SR) are our leaders and are expected to put up great numbers on offense,” Ice said. “Their solid defensive skills will prove to be some of the toughest in the state. All four of these players have been among the top players in the state last season, and we only see more of that as we prepare for this upcoming season.”

Strengths and Areas of Improvement

With experience, skill, and enthusiasm as key assets, the Lady Tigers are looking to build upon their previous success.

“Our strengths include our experience, skill, and enthusiasm for the game,” Ice explained. “Our girls love this game and are looking forward to this season. We need to improve the energy we bring to the game and finish as strong as we start.”

Offseason Preparation

The team has worked hard in the offseason to ensure they hit the ground running once the season begins.

“As a team, we have spent the offseason in the weight room and our batting cage preparing for our upcoming season,” Ice said. “I believe this will pay off as we push through this long, cold season we have ahead of us.”

Overcoming Challenges

One of the biggest obstacles for the Lady Tigers this season will be the unpredictable Wyoming weather.

“The cold Wyoming spring continues to be a challenge for us,” Ice noted. “We have done our best to stay warm and focused through the last two weeks of practice. We hope to see some sunshine this season!! Until then, we will continue to prepare the best way we know how.”

Looking Back and Moving Forward

The Lady Tigers had an impressive run in the 2024 Wyoming High School Softball State Tournament, securing a fourth-place finish and becoming the only team from the Western Conference to place at state. Their journey included a thrilling 10-4 win over rival Green River, with standout performances from Payten Soltis, who struck out 11 batters, and Rilynn Wester, who went 4-for-4 at the plate. Rock Springs followed that victory with an 11-6 win over Laramie before ultimately falling to Campbell County, the top-ranked team in the state.