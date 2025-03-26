Rock Springs Lady Tigers Soccer Poised for Growth in 2025 Season

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs High School girls soccer team has kicked off the 2025 season with a record of 1-1, allowing only one goal in their first two matches. Under the leadership of head coach Braxton Rosette, the Lady Tigers are focused on growth, development, and making an impact in the competitive 4A West Conference.

Building Toward Success

Coach Rosette has set clear expectations for his team this season, emphasizing continual improvement and learning from each game. “The expectations and goals that we have set for this year are simply that we learn and grow from each game that we play this year,” Rosette said. “Of course, we would like to be successful in terms of winning games, and also performing well at regionals and state. But we have plenty of time before that happens. And in the meantime, we want to improve on a daily basis.”

Key Players and Leadership

While Rosette highlighted the importance of the entire roster in achieving success, he pointed to two key players who will play significant leadership roles this season: sophomore Tahlia Knudsen, a returning First Team All-Conference selection, and senior Ellie Hunsaker, a four-year starter. “Soccer is a team sport that requires more than 11 individuals to be successful. Our program is looking to develop every student-athlete on the roster, as depth is just as important as the starting 1/1 in terms of success,” Rosette stated. “I look forward to seeing how returning 1st Team All-Conference (sophomore) Tahlia Knudsen and 4-year starter (senior) Ellie Hunsaker, who are both captains of this team, will lead this team this year.”

Team Strengths and Areas of Focus

Rosette praised the camaraderie and energy within the team, which he believes will be a crucial factor in their success. “I believe that this team has a very positive and encouraging culture amongst themselves. These girls all gel very well together and feed off of each other’s energy during practices and games,” he said. “With this kind of atmosphere on a daily basis, it makes our jobs easier as coaches, which is all you can ask for in my position. We will use this to help improve every aspect of our game this season… from scoring goals to keeping goals out of our net, and everything in between.”

Offseason Preparation and Growth

Many Lady Tigers spent the offseason dedicated to improving their skills, something Rosette recognizes and appreciates. “Many of these girls put in a lot of work during the offseason. A lot of them live and breathe soccer, so you never have to question their commitment to getting better,” he noted. “We also have a lot of girls who play multiple sports, which we love to see at RSHS. At the end of the day, I just enjoy seeing these girls participating in athletics and developing characteristics that will help them succeed in life once their sports careers come to an end. It’s great to see them evolve and grow as valued young women as products of our community.”

Facing a Tough 4A West Conference

The Lady Tigers are competing in one of the toughest conferences in the state, featuring back-to-back state champions Kelly Walsh, last year’s runner-up Jackson (home to the returning Gatorade Player of the Year), and strong programs in Natrona, Riverton, and Green River who recently moved back up to 4A. Despite the challenge, Rosette believes his team can make an impact. “If our team can keep their nose to the grindstone and continue to learn throughout the season, we are going to do just fine within this conference,” he said. “I think we are going to combine experience with youth and surprise some teams this season.”