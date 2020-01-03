Rock Springs Library Plans January 10 and 11 Closure

Library moving collection in preparation for Children’s Discovery Center

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Library at 400 C Street will be closed on January 10 and 11 to move the library collection in preparation for the addition of a Children’s Discovery Center.

During the closure, library staff will move the entire Youth Services department to the upper level of the building. “This is a big project,” said Assistant Library Director Lindsey Travis. “We are hoping to get everything moved and in place over the weekend.”

After the Youth Services department is moved, construction will begin on lower level of the building. The library has joined forces with the City of Rock Springs, private businesses, and volunteers to turn the lower level of the library into a Children’s Discovery Center. The Discovery Center will include exhibits with hands-on exploration and an environment rich in materials that inspire imagination. Younger children will be able to play in stores and offices in a miniature town. Older children will be fully immersed in science, technology, and building activities.

The idea for the Children’s Discovery Center came from longtime resident Jana Pastor. She has been working tirelessly to raise funds for the project, and the community has really pitched in. So far the following organizations and individuals have sponsored the project:

Vaughn’s Plumbing

Wyoming Community Foundation

City of Rock Springs

Rocky Mountain Power

Dr. Griffin

Searle Brothers

Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County

Western Archeological Services

Jana Pastor

Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport

Sweetwater County Library Foundation

The addition of the Children’s Discovery Center will take a bit of time to complete, but the hope is to have it open by summer.

“While the library will look different following the closure, please be assured that we will still offer all of books, DVDs, programs, and library services that the community enjoys,” Travis said.

The book drop at Rock Springs Library will be open during the January 10 and 11 closure, as will the Community Fine Arts Center, which is connected to the library. White Mountain Library and the Green River library will also both be open during the closure.

For updates on the progress of the Children’s Discovery Center, follow the Sweetwater County Library System on Facebook at facebook.com/sweetlibraries.