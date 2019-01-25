Rock Springs Library to Unveil Renovated Children’s Room

ROCK SPRINGS– The Sweetwater County Library System is excited to announce the opening of a new, renovated playroom and program room at the Rock Springs Library, 400 C Street.

The room was renovated using funds donated by Louise Wesswick, a community member, library patron, library supporter and educator.

“Ms. Wesswick donated the money to the Sweetwater County Library Foundation and requested that the funds benefit the children of Rock Springs Library,” said Lindsey Travis, library system assistant director.

“Following her vision, we used the funds to turn an underutilized space into a room for children.”

The renovated room used be a staff workroom and a magazine room. Now the newly named Louise Wesswick Room is open for families with young children to play in during the day.

The room is also used to host library programs, such as the Afterschool Club that meets at 3:30 pm Tuesdays, the Middle School Group that meets at 4 pm on Wednesdays, and the library’s monthly Family Evening Story Time and Science Fridays.

The renovation included the installation of new flooring, new windows, a new ceiling and upgraded lighting. “The room is bright and inviting,” Travis said.

Along with the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce, the library will be hosting a ribbon cutting for the Louise Wesswick room at 5:30 pm February 4.

“Louise Wesswick’s generous donation has truly benefited the library and the children and families we serve,” said Anne Parady, youth services manager at the library. “Stop by and see it!”