Rock Springs Lights Up for Christmas

There are quite a few Rock Springs homes decorated for the holidays. A few of the displays will even take your breath away. SweetwaterNOW photo by David Martin

It’s Christmas time in Rock Springs! A number of homes throughout the city have a beautiful array of decorations on display. Of course, there are a lot of streets to visit in Rock Springs and this list only covers 10 great-looking homes we came across.

Do your decorations bring the light of joy to your eyes? Feel free to post a picture in the Facebook comments section. In the mood for more festive fun? Check out the Green River homes we’ve already highlighted.

We at TRN Media wish you a merry Christmas and a happy new year!

802 Young Avenue

315 Hemlock Drive

417 Agate Street

529 B Street

1901 Carson Street

920 Laramie Street

2613 Smarty Jones Lane

708 B Street

935 Whitewater Drive

216 Van Buren Street

