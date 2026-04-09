Rock Springs’ Lincoln Young Signs With Chadron State to Continue Wrestling Career

ROCK SPRINGS — Lincoln Young is taking the next step in both his academic and wrestling career, signing to continue at Chadron State College.

Young, who considered roughly 15 offers during his recruitment, said the decision ultimately came down to the environment and trust he felt in the program.

“My parents went to Chadron, but I would say, most importantly, the faith that they have in their coach,” Young said. “I really like the culture that is there, and I feel like it’s the people around me who can build me as a person as the wrestler to where I want to be in my future goals, so I can succeed to the top level.”

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Along with wrestling, Young plans to pursue a degree in physical therapy. He said the field fits both his personality and his desire to stay active while helping others.

“I think, just working with people really fits best with my personality and still staying active, and kind of teaching more about the body and get to learn more about the body as well as an athlete,” he said.

During his time at Rock Springs, Young also competed in cross-country and track, experiences he said played a key role in his development on the mat.

“Helps a lot with my condition for wrestling and kind of allowed me to get to know new people, know new coaches, and I think doing that allowed me to get a new mindset when I’m in a race and get to compete at the highest level and subconsciously competing to become a better wrestler,” Young said.

That competitive mindset fueled his senior season. After falling short of a state title in previous years, Young entered his final campaign determined to leave everything on the mat.

“I just needed to give it all. One last year, fell up short two years before, and the year before, and I had one more high school ride, and I needed to give it all I had,” he said. “This is the sport I live and die for, and I figured if I want to get to the highest level, I’ve got to give it my all and have fun.”

He added that advice from coaches and family helped keep his approach grounded.

“It’s a big thing that coaches and parents preached on me was to go out and have fun, and the rest would take care of itself,” Young said.

As he prepares to leave Rock Springs, Young said it won’t be easy to say goodbye when asked what he will miss most.

“Family for sure. I’ll have to say family and friends,” he said. “But I gotta move on to a new life, a new chapter, and I’m excited for it and all the opportunities that Chadron is going to bring to me.”

Before he goes, Young offered a message to younger athletes coming up through the program.

“Never give up. Things are going to come in your way, always put your faith in God,” he said. “His plans are far greater than yours, and I think if you just trust in his plan and know that it will all work out, that you’ll be set.”

Check out more photos from Young’s signing below.