Rock Springs Looks at Removing Secret Ballot Process When Filling Council Vacancies

ROCK SPRINGS — During the upcoming Rock Springs City Council meeting, the Council will look at modifying an ordinance to change the process for voting on Council vacancies.

The Council will host its regular meeting on Tuesday, July 7, at 7 pm in the Council Chambers at City Hall, at 212 D Street.

One item the Council will review is changing an ordinance titled “Vacancies: Manner of Filling Vacancies.” The proposed change would eliminate the secret-ballot process for filling Council or Mayoral vacancies on the Council.

The new language will change the ordinance from “secret ballot vote” to “voice vote.” This is the first time this change will be read.

At the June 16 Council meeting, the Council appointed Ryan Greene to fill Glenise Wendorf’s seat on the Council. The vacancy was filled through a secret-ballot vote where five Councilors voted in favor of Greene, while three Councilors voted in favor of candidate Larry Hickerson.

After the vote was made, Greene was officially sworn into office and assumed his role as a Councilor.

Other Business

Under resolutions, the Council will consider a resolution accepting a memorandum of understanding for Fiscal Year 2020-2021 with the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce for $35,550.90 to participate in a unified county-wide economic development effort.

The Council will also consider an addendum to the Joint Action Agreement between the Joint Powers Telecom Board and the cities of Green River and Rock Springs to reduce both cities’ internet rates by 15 percent.

The Rock Springs Fire Department is requesting the Council’s permission to apply for upgrades to the HVAC equipment for all three fire stations and city hall and an upgrade to communications equipment through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act Community Resilience Grant Program with the State Land and Investment Board.

To view the full agenda and agenda packet for Tuesday night’s council meeting, click here.