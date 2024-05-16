Rock Springs Main Street Hosts Community Conversations May 22

ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) continues its effort to engage with the community and share ideas for Downtown through their Community Conversations meet-ups.

The next meeting will take place May 22, at 5:15 p.m. at Sidekicks Book-Bar at 507 Broadway, where attendees can enjoy cocktails.

“We are here to represent the wants and needs of the community. Everyone is welcome,” URA Board Chairwoman Maria Mortensen said. “We want to encourage collaboration around the shared goal of strengthening Downtown Rock Springs,” she added.

Topics for discussion may include upcoming Downtown events, cross-promotion initiatives, revitalization efforts, the local arts scene, and a question and answer session on Downtown matters. However, the conversation may naturally expand to cover other relevant subjects suggested by attendees.

“Your cocktail or mocktail will be on us!” Mortensen said. “Just bring your ideas and your love for our Downtown.”

The Rock Springs Main Street/URA is responsible for the redevelopment of Downtown Rock Springs. They operate four standing committees: Economic Restructuring, Organization, Promotions, and Design. For more information on the Façade Improvement Grant or the overall program, contact the Rock Springs Main Street/URA at 307-352-1434 or visit their website at DowntownRS.com.