Rock Springs Main Street Market Begins Thursday

ROCK SPRINGS – The long-running Main Street Market in Rock Springs returns to South Main Street Thursday afternoon, bringing dozens of food and craft vendors to the downtown area.

The market opens at 4 p.m. and runs to 7 p.m. each Thursday, with a final Main Street Market scheduled to take place Sept. 5. According to Terri Nations of the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency organization, there will be at least 30 vendors at Thursday’s market. She said the office has had a number of vendors sign up at the last minute this week, while other potential vendors have sought more information from the organization. Nations said a few vendors new to the market will be appearing Thursday, including one that makes a French take on the tasty shaved ice treat.

The market has become a major foot traffic generator for downtown businesses during the summer months. Nations said between 200 and 400 people visit the market, often stopping by nearby businesses as they look at vendor wares. She said traffic does dip during the Sweetwater County Fair and once school begins. The market has been under the Rock Springs Main Street/URA’s care for the last 15 years, originally being an event that was established by the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce. She also said the organization had considered ending the Main Street Market but was encouraged by local business owners to continue the event.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

“They were all 100%, ‘No, don’t; we like having it down here,'” Nations said.

With temperatures expected to be around 97 degrees Thursday, Nations suggests people coming to the market bring their own water and wear sunscreen. Despite the heat, Nations and the Rock Springs Main Street/URA look forward to another successful set of Main Street Markets.

“We are looking forward to doing it again,” she said.