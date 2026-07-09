Rock Springs Main Street Market Moves to New Location

Shoppers at last years Main Street Market. Photo courtesy of the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency.

ROCK SPRINGS — The Downtown Rock Springs Main Street Market is moving to Bunning Park July 16 and will run every Thursday from 4-7 p.m. until Aug. 27.

Visitors can expect locally grown produce, baked goods, artisan goods, specialty foods, and more from over 60 vendors — nearly double the amount of vendors from last year.

“Our market has experienced tremendous growth over the past few years,” said Chad Banks, Manager of the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency. “With more than 60 vendors this season, we’re looking forward to a great market. Bunning Park provides additional space while creating a wonderful setting where families can shop, enjoy live music, and spend time together.”

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To help shoppers with the new location, the URA will release a parking and traffic plan prior to opening day. The plan will include designated pick-up and drop-off points for residents who may need extra assistance. Additional parking will be available at the SCM Parish Center parking lot. Construction is currently underway along Elk Street, and parking will not be permitted there.

Alongside the vendor offerings, the market will have live entertainment, and the Rock Springs Library will host Children’s Story Time at 5 p.m. near the park playground.

“The Main Street Market has become one of Downtown’s favorite summer traditions,” Banks said. “Whether you’re shopping for fresh produce, finding one-of-a-kind handcrafted items, enjoying local entertainment, or simply spending time with family and friends, there’s truly something for everyone.”

The Main Street Market is free to attend and welcomes residents and visitors alike.

