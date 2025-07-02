Rock Springs Main Street Market Returns with Opening Celebration July 10

ROCK SPRINGS — The Main Street Market makes its return to Downtown Rock Springs July 10 with an opening celebration featuring live music and kid-friendly activities.

The market will take place every Thursday from July 10 to Sept. 4 from 4-7 p.m. along South Main Street. The July 10 celebration will include music from WY5, a coloring contest, activities, and free tote bags for the first 100 people stopping by Downtown Rock Springs’ “Boxcar” information booth. South Main Street will be closed to traffic July 10 to accommodate the expanded activities.

The market is Rock Springs’ longest-running farmers market and attracts more than 30 local and regional vendors selling items ranging from produce and handmade goods.

“Main Street Market is about more than just shopping—it’s about community,” said Maria Mortensen, chairwoman of the Rock Springs Main Street/URA. “We’re thrilled to welcome everyone back for another season of local flavor, fun, and connection.”